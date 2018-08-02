10 amazing facts about Apple, which is becoming a trillion-dollar company

8. The iPhone was originally Project Purple

A team of 1,000 employees worked in secret on what was known as Project Purple, which eventually produced the iPhone. The project is said to have blown $150bn in the 30 months it took to come up with the first iPhone.

On 29 June 2007, Apple revealed the iPhone to the public using the slogans "This is only the beginning", "Apple reinvents the phone".

Jobs said at the launch: "This is a day, that I have been looking forward to for two-and-a-half years. Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone."

With its touchscreen and apps, it revolutionised the smartphone industry.

Photographs of the iPhone that are used in advertisements always show the time as 9.41am. This was the time that the first iPhone was unveiled by Steve Jobs.

9. The secret behind the apple bite logo