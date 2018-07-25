Slow sales report to hit Vodacom’s full-year forecasts

The market may have to lower its full-year revenue forecasts for Vodacom after the mobile operator reported a slowdown in sales in the first quarter ended June, analysts say.

Vodacom said on Tuesday that group service revenues, excluding currency movements, grew 5.2% year on year in the quarter, down from 5.9% growth a year before.

Relative to what the market had pencilled in for the full year, the first-quarter update "was a little light", said Chantal Marx, head of research at FNB Wealth and Investments.

Group revenue on a reported basis increased 4.2% versus consensus expectations of 6.4%, Marx said.

While subscriber additions in SA were strong, with numbers up 9.5%, those new subscribers spent a little less than existing customers and this weighed on average revenues per user and service revenue growth, Marx said.

Also, the stronger rand dragged international service revenues lower.

"The market may have been a little ambitious in its assumptions, particularly for the first quarter of the year. We expect marginal downgrades for the full year to come through on the back of this update," Marx said.

London-based New Street Research, which recommends that investors reduce their exposure to Vodacom, said the operator reported a "reasonable set of numbers", though pressures were looming in SA.

Sentio Capital portfolio manager Imtiaz Suliman said that Tuesday’s share decline suggested investors were disappointed that data revenues were now growing at slightly less than 10% in SA.

The slowdown showed that SA’s new out-of-bundle data rules were "definitely having an impact" and that consumers were under pressure, he said.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the out-of-bundle rules were expected to have "a modest impact on data revenue growth", though this would be mitigated in the short term by greater uptake of data bundles and "strong" elasticity of demand for these services.

Suliman said Vodacom’s shares were now relatively cheap following a prolonged sell-off.

He said Vodacom would be the best-placed mobile operator to capitalise on an improvement in the South African economy, or from spectrum roll-outs.

Vodacom’s shares closed 2.6% lower at R125.51 on Tuesday, having lost about a third of their value since August 2017.