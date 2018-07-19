SAP raises yearly outlook on ‘thriving’ cloud business

Berlin — SAP has raised its outlook for the year, citing an accelerating cloud business in the second quarter, as the German software giant benefited from increased spending on its business products.

SAP generated sales of €6.01bn, beating the €5.88bn average estimate by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. New cloud bookings, a keenly watched metric because it indicates future sales growth, grew 29% at constant currencies, faster than in the previous three-month period, the Germany-based company said Thursday.

SAP is increasingly betting on its cloud subscription business, which it expects to account for about 29% of total revenue by 2020, up from about 16% in 2017. This year, the company made its biggest acquisition in more than three years when it bought Callidus Software for about $2.4bn, gaining access to new sales analytics and customer engagement tools. SAP’s push into customer relationship management may aid the company’s cloud business and pits it against Salesforce.com.

SAP’s cloud business is "thriving," CEO Bill McDermott said on a call with reporters. "SAP’s growth strategy continues to win the market [over]."

SAP raised its outlook for the year, saying it now expects non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) cloud subscriptions and support revenue of as much as €5.2bn, from a previous maximum expectation of €5.15bn.

It also hiked the lower end of its sales and operating profit guidance slightly, and raised its 2020 ambition for cloud subscriptions and support revenue by €200m to as much as €8.7bn. "This update reflects the strong momentum in SAP’s cloud business, the acquisition of Callidus Software, as well as a more challenging currency environment compared to 2017," the company said.

SAP’s flagship S/4 Hana software added about 600 customers in the second quarter to reach more than 8,900 users, a bigger intake than in the previous three-month period. The software allows businesses to run tasks on their own machines or in a cloud-computing arrangement hosted by SAP or one of its partners.

Bloomberg