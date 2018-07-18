Google braces for record EU fine over Android’s device dominance

Brussels/San Francisco — EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will brief Google CEO Sundar Pichai by telephone later on Tuesday on her ruling on the company’s Android mobile operating system, a person familiar with the matter said.

The phone call is in line with EU regulatory procedures whereby companies are informed of an imminent antitrust decision.

The European Commission and Google declined to comment.

Vestager is set to levy a record-breaking fine and order Google to halt its anti-competitive business practices on Wednesday, sources have told Reuters.

Her ruling comes just over a year after she slapped a landmark €2.4bn penalty on Google, a unit of Alphabet, for promoting its shopping service over those of competitors.

The Android penalty is likely to exceed the 2017 fine because of the broader scope of the Android case, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Two European sources told AFP the fine would be “several billion euros” without giving further details.

EU rules say Google could be fined up to 10% of parent company Alphabet’s annual revenue, which hit $110.9bn in 2017.

“The fine is based on the length of the infraction, but also on whether antitrust authorities believe there was an intention to commit the offence, and whether they excluded competitors or not,” said another source close to the matter.

What’s the beef?

The Google Android operating system powers the vast majority of the world’s smartphones and firmly rules the mobile world.

Android software acts as the brains for mobile devices, coordinating tasks from phone calls and map directions to games, Twitter posts, or online searches.

Google, the revenue-pumping heart of corporate parent Alphabet, makes Android available free to device makers, earning money from ads, content or subscriptions at online services crafted to work smoothly with the operating system.

According to industry-tracker Gartner, Android dominated the smartphone market with a share of 85.9% last year, to around 14% for Apple’s iOS.

About 1.3-billion Android smartphones were sold last year, compared with approximately 215-million running on iOS and 1.5-million with other operating systems, according to the research firm.

The first version of Android was released a decade ago. In a playful way, Google has named Android iterations after tasty treats including Kit Kat, Marshmallow and Nougat. A fresh version, Android P, is in beta testing mode and is expected to be given a yummier moniker before it is officially released.

Android is "open source", meaning device makers can use it free of charge and customise it as they wish.

This led to complaints that the world of Android was "forked", with compatibility of applications inconsistent and device makers slow or reluctant to push updated versions or security patches to users.