WATCH: Why things in the telecoms sector are looking up

17 July 2018 - 10:25 Business Day TV
The telecoms space is looking up, Liquid Telecoms has signed an agreement with Telecom Egypt which will enable it to build a terrestrial fibre network from Cape Town to Cairo.

Meanwhile, investment bank, JP Morgan says the second half of 2018 will be a “defining period for regulatory risk” in the telecoms sector, and Telkom is best positioned to weather the storm.

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck spoke to Business Day TV about the significance of the memorandum of understanding signed by Liquid Telecom and Telecom Egypt and regulatory risk in SA’s telecoms sector.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

