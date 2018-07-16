MTN sells its Cyprus business to Monaco Telecom

MTN has sold its Cyprus business for about R4bn cash to Monaco Telecom.

"MTN Cyprus is MTN’s only operating business in the EU, and was acquired as part of MTN Group’s acquisition of telecoms holding company Investcom in 2006. It falls outside the group’s core footprint of Africa and the Middle East," MTN said in a statement on Monday.

MTN Cyprus had 426,000 subscribers at March 31, the group said in a quarterly update released in May.

Monaco Telecom will pay €260m cash, which equates to about R4bn at the R15.47 to the euro the rand was trading at on Monday morning.

The deal allowed Monaco Telecom to use MTN’s brand for up to three years "for a commercial fee", the statement said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of September.