Sipho Maseko: healthier Telkom ready to shift into growth mode

After spending five years stabilising the business, a healthier Telkom is ready to shift into growth mode, CEO Sipho Maseko said on Thursday.

"We had to earn the right to start thinking about growth; we couldn’t even begin to think about growth on an unstable platform," said Maseko, who joined Telkom in April 2013 to turn around what was then an ailing business.

"We’re now thinking about growth in a whole different way, we’re now at that stage," he said after shifting the group’s finance chief, Deon Fredericks, into the newly created role of chief investment officer.

Fredericks, whose previous role was filled by Tsholofelo Molefe, would look for acquisitions and partnerships in fibre, cloud computing and value-added services, including content, Maseko said.

The "conservative" chief investment officer would also be tasked with putting in place "a proper investment review and management process".