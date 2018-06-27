Vodacom gags Please Call Me settlement talks

After Vodacom went to court to apply for a gag order against him, Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate has agreed to not publicly discuss his settlement negotiations with the mobile operator.

Two years after the Constitutional Court ruled that Makate must be compensated for coming up with the idea behind the service, he and Vodacom are still in talks about the "reasonable" amount he should be paid.

Vodacom recently referred the matter to its group CEO, Shameel Joosub, for arbitration.

On Tuesday, Vodacom approached the High Court in Pretoria to obtain an interdict order prohibiting Makate from disclosing any details about the discussions to external parties. But the matter was not heard as Makate did not oppose it.

"Ahead of negotiations between the parties, Mr Makate and Vodacom signed a confidentiality agreement that expressly stated that the content of the negotiations will not be discussed with the media," a Vodacom spokesperson told Business Day.

Vodacom believed that Makate had breached this agreement in the past, "hence the need for the application for an urgent interdict".

In April, it was revealed that Vodacom had allegedly offered R10m to Makate, a figure that he said was probably less than his legal fees for a court battle spanning a decade.

Vodacom took exception to the number being revealed.

The spokesperson said on Tuesday that Joosub would review submissions that would "in due course" be presented to him by both the mobile operator and Makate.

"This is in accordance with the steps outlined in the Constitutional Court order.

"We remain committed to resolving the matter as soon as practicably possible."

Makate told Business Day on Tuesday he had previously made an undertaking to not disclose confidential contents of the negotiations to the media.

"Vodacom wanted to make that a court order and I do not have a problem with that."

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za