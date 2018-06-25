WATCH: What is the cost of cybercrimes in SA?

A Gartner report has predicted that cybercrime will become the greatest threat to every human on planet earth within the next five years, while a Symantec report notes that one out of every 214 e-mails sent in SA is a phishing attack.

In the light of recent cyberattacks, how well does SA fare in terms of cyber safety?

Mercer Consulting SA principal consultant Nicol Mullins spoke to Business Day TV to provide more information on this topic.