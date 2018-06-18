ITC rules that Apple violated patent

Washington/San Francisco — The staff of the US International Trade Commission (ITC) on Friday recommended that a trade judge find that Apple infringed at least one of Qualcomm’s patents, a move that could lead to blocking the import of some iPhones.

The San Diego chip maker filed a complaint against Apple nearly a year ago, asking the commission to ban the import of iPhones containing rival chip maker Intel’s so-called modem chips, which help mobile phones connect to wireless data networks.

At a trial in Washington that started on Friday, the ITC staff said Apple had violated one of Qualcomm’s patents around battery-saving technology.

The ITC staff acts as a third party in such trade cases.

The staff lawyers’ opinions are not binding, but judges often follow them.

In previous filings in the ITC case, Apple has argued that Qualcomm’s patents are invalid and that, regardless, the judge should not ban Intel- based iPhones because it would give Qualcomm a monopoly on modems in the US and drive Intel out of the modem business.

"Qualcomm is selectively asserting its patents to target only Apple products containing Intel chip sets — even though its patent infringement allegations would apply equally to Apple products containing Qualcomm chip sets — in an attempt to use the ITC as another mechanism for perpetuating its ill-gotten monopoly position," Apple said.

The ITC case is the first to go to trial out of more than a dozen legal fights between Apple and Qualcomm over patents, licensing practices and contracts between the two. A decision is expected by January 2019.

If the ITC judge decides to ban some iPhone imports, Qualcomm could use that to try to persuade Apple to settle or drop several of the other patent and contract cases, legal experts have said.

Apple has argued that some of Qualcomm’s practices are illegal, and the chip maker has paid billions of dollars in fines from antitrust regulators in several countries, though it is still appealing some of those rulings.

Qualcomm says that its practices are legal and were accepted by customers for many years as the smartphone industry boomed.

Reuters