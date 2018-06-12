WATCH: Behind Vodacom’s new BEE deal

Cellphone network operator Vodacom is embarking on a R17.5bn empowerment deal that will replace its current black economic empowerment (BEE) deal, which is due to unwind in October.

Th deal will give shareholders in BEE partner YeboYethu a more direct holding in Vodacom.

Vodacome says the new transaction includes a newly formed employee share ownership scheme and will take its BEE shareholding to 20% of the group.

CEO Shameel Joosub spoke to Business Day TV about the rationale behind what the company has called the biggest-ever empowerment deal in the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector.