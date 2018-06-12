Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Behind Vodacom’s new BEE deal

12 June 2018 - 09:54 Business Day TV
Vodacom branding on the Ponte Building in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, in 2011. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

Cellphone network operator Vodacom is embarking on a R17.5bn empowerment deal that will replace its current black economic empowerment (BEE) deal, which is due to unwind in October.

Th deal will give shareholders in BEE partner YeboYethu a more direct holding in Vodacom.

Vodacome says the new transaction includes a newly formed employee share ownership scheme and will take its BEE shareholding to 20% of the group.

CEO Shameel Joosub spoke to Business Day TV about the rationale behind what the company has called the biggest-ever empowerment deal in the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about the ‘biggest-ever empowerment deal in SA’s information and communications technology sector

