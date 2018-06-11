Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom unveils new R17.5bn empowerment deal

11 June 2018 - 09:06 Andries Mahlangu and Tammy Foyn
Vodacom branding on the Ponte Building in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, in 2011. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Vodacom branding on the Ponte Building in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, in 2011. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

Mobile operator Vodacom has unveiled a new multibillion-rand black economic empowered (BEE) deal, which it says is the biggest ever in the ICT sector in SA.

The proposed R17.5bn transaction, which replaces the existing BEE deal that is scheduled to unwind in October, will give YeboYethu shareholders a more direct holding in Vodacom.

The existing BEE scheme — made up of Vodacom SA shareholders — will be consolidated into a new YeboYethu vehicle, which will then acquire between 5.8% and 6.25% of the shares in the Vodacom Group.

YeboYethu said in its Sens statement that its existing shareholding in Vodacom SA would be exchanged for ordinary shares in Vodacom Group, giving it exposure to the group's local and international operations, and "a more direct reference price for the YeboYethu shares".

YeboYethu shareholders will receive a special dividend of about 2.7 times their original equity contribution.

They will vote on the transaction on August 17. 

The deal has no lock-in period, and YeboYethu shares will still be able to be traded on the JSE's BEE segment.

Vodacom's share price was down 2.54% at R140.78 in early trade on the JSE on the Monday, giving it a market value of R244bn.

Vodacom says the new transaction, which also incorporates the newly formed employee share ownership scheme, will take its BEE shareholding to 20% of the group.

The original empowerment deal was done in 2008, when a consortium of investors, which included Royal Bafokeng Holdings and Thebe Investment Corporation, subscribed for shares in Vodacom SA.

Court puts new data regime on hold

Cell C wants at least six months to set up data expiry system
Business
1 day ago

Vodacom expresses interest as Ethiopia opens telecoms monopoly and airline

The country also plans to implement a peace deal with Eritrea that was signed 18 years ago
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom drags regulator to court over its tariffs ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Warning to passive investors: top 40 'is really ...
Companies
3.
Why it is a bad time for property listing hopefuls
Companies / Property
4.
M&R’s action frustrating, says Aton
Companies / Industrials
5.
Vodacom unveils new R17.5bn empowerment deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.