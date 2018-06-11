Vodacom unveils new R17.5bn empowerment deal

Mobile operator Vodacom has unveiled a new multibillion-rand black economic empowered (BEE) deal, which it says is the biggest ever in the ICT sector in SA.

The proposed R17.5bn transaction, which replaces the existing BEE deal that is scheduled to unwind in October, will give YeboYethu shareholders a more direct holding in Vodacom.

The existing BEE scheme — made up of Vodacom SA shareholders — will be consolidated into a new YeboYethu vehicle, which will then acquire between 5.8% and 6.25% of the shares in the Vodacom Group.

YeboYethu said in its Sens statement that its existing shareholding in Vodacom SA would be exchanged for ordinary shares in Vodacom Group, giving it exposure to the group's local and international operations, and "a more direct reference price for the YeboYethu shares".

YeboYethu shareholders will receive a special dividend of about 2.7 times their original equity contribution.

They will vote on the transaction on August 17.

The deal has no lock-in period, and YeboYethu shares will still be able to be traded on the JSE's BEE segment.

Vodacom's share price was down 2.54% at R140.78 in early trade on the JSE on the Monday, giving it a market value of R244bn.

Vodacom says the new transaction, which also incorporates the newly formed employee share ownership scheme, will take its BEE shareholding to 20% of the group.

The original empowerment deal was done in 2008, when a consortium of investors, which included Royal Bafokeng Holdings and Thebe Investment Corporation, subscribed for shares in Vodacom SA.