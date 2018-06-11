Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft to add five new game studios, Xbox head Phil Spencer says

11 June 2018 - 12:56 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Los Angeles — The head of Xbox on Sunday said Microsoft was hard at work on a next-generation console along with a cloud service that would let players stream games to any device.

Microsoft is adding five new game studios: one it is creating in southern California and another four it is buying, Xbox team chief Phil Spencer said.

"We are making one of our greatest single year’s investments in teams by adding five new creative studios," Spencer said at an Xbox media event ahead of the formal start of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo there this week.

Financial details of the acquisitions of Playground Games, Ninja Theory, Undead Labs, and Compulsion Games were not disclosed.

Microsoft has been pelted with criticism for lacking hit video games exclusively for play on Xbox, while Sony has dominated this console generation with PlayStation 4 models boasting a cornucopia of coveted titles.

The Xbox event was packed with cinematic snippets or play of 52 games, including new installments to blockbuster franchises such as Fallout and Halo. Of those, 18 titles were tailored exclusively for the Xbox console.

Spencer said his team was "deep into architecting the next Xbox" in a commitment to console gaming at a time when mobile and personal computer play are soaring.

Microsoft rival Sony is reported to be working on a successor to PlayStation 4.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also working on a "cloud network" to stream console-quality game play to an array of internet-linked devices including smartphones and tablets, according to Spencer.

"The world of gaming is on an historic growth path," Spencer said at an Xbox media event ahead of the formal start of the Electronic Entertainment Expo here this week.

"We commit the full breadth of resources at Microsoft to deliver on the future of play."

Included in the Microsoft arsenal is artificial intelligence that will be used to make game worlds and characters more realistic.

AFP

Tech brands dominate Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking

The world’s most valuable brands are bold and adopt a long-term outlook towards brand building
News & Insights
13 days ago

Microsoft sinks data centre off Scotland

The US tech company says the project aims to save on the energy used to cool its servers at its Northern Isles data centre
Companies
4 days ago

Facebook confirms it has data-sharing agreements with Chinese companies

The social media company says Huawei and Lenovo Group are among the companies that received access to user data
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom drags regulator to court over its tariffs ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Vodacom unveils new R17.5bn empowerment deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Why it is a bad time for property listing hopefuls
Companies / Property
4.
M&R’s action frustrating, says Aton
Companies / Industrials
5.
Warning to passive investors: top 40 'is really ...
Companies

Related Articles

Tech brands dominate Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking
News & Insights

Microsoft sinks data centre off Scotland
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Facebook confirms it has data-sharing agreements with Chinese companies
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.