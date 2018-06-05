Police seize documents from MTN in $4.2bn Turkcell lawsuit

Police have seized documents from the offices of MTN after Turkey’s Turkcell launched a $4.2bn lawsuit over a disputed Iran licence, MTN said on Tuesday.

Turkcell alleges that the mobile company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iran licence originally awarded to Turkcell. MTN rejects the allegations.

"MTN remains of the view that Turkcell’s claim is opportunistic, an abuse of the process of court, baseless and without merit," the company said in a statement, adding it was co-operating with authorities. A spokesperson for the Hawks could not immediately be reached for comment.

Istanbul-based Turkcell first brought the suit against MTN in the US in 2012. A year later it withdrew the US suit and filed in SA, where the case has been stuck in procedural wrangling ever since.

A South African court allowed the case to go to trial a year ago. The case in SA, which a Turkcell lawyer has said could be heard towards the end of the year, is the fifth legal proceedings by Turkcell against MTN over the same issue.

At the close of the JSE, shares in MTN had fallen 2.2% to R116.24.

Reuters