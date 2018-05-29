News Leader
WATCH: The new revenue streams Telkom plans to explore
29 May 2018 - 10:08
Telkom released its full-year results on Monday.
Group revenue was flat, while revenue from mobile services surged 47%, headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down more than 18%, profit after tax fell more than 19%, the annual dividend is down more than 16% to R3.55.
The company said it wanted to explore new-generation revenue streams.
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko spoke to Business Day TV to provide some of the details behind the numbers.
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko spoke to Business Day TV to provide some of the details behind the numbers
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.