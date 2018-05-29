WATCH: The new revenue streams Telkom plans to explore

Telkom released its full-year results on Monday.

Group revenue was flat, while revenue from mobile services surged 47%, headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down more than 18%, profit after tax fell more than 19%, the annual dividend is down more than 16% to R3.55.

The company said it wanted to explore new-generation revenue streams.

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko spoke to Business Day TV to provide some of the details behind the numbers.