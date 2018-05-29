Cell C moving to MTN’s network from Vodacom

MTN Group is to replace rival Vodacom in a network-sharing deal with Cell C, SA’s third-largest cellphone operator.

Cell C, which has roamed on Johannesburg-based Vodacom’s network since 2001, will switch to MTN from next month, said its CEO, Jose dos Santos.

The bulk of services will be transferred within two months.

The move would enable the operator to offer 3G and 4G connectivity in areas where Cell C had decided not to build networks, he said.