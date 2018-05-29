Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C moving to MTN’s network from Vodacom

29 May 2018 - 12:17 Loni Prinsloo
Jose dos Santos, CEO of Cell C. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
MTN Group is to replace rival Vodacom in a network-sharing deal with Cell C, SA’s third-largest cellphone operator.

Cell C, which has roamed on Johannesburg-based Vodacom’s network since 2001, will switch to MTN from next month, said its CEO, Jose dos Santos.

The bulk of services will be transferred within two months.

The move would enable the operator to offer 3G and 4G connectivity in areas where Cell C had decided not to build networks, he said.

For MTN, Africa’s largest mobile-phone operator, the deal would help fund "our ongoing network expansion", MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa said.

Cell C will roam on MTN’s network in smaller cities and rural areas, where the company has additional capacity.

Vodacom could not immediately comment.

SA is MTN’s largest market after Nigeria and the company has invested almost R30bn over the past three years to expand its network and catch up with Vodacom’s coverage in the country.

Bloomberg

