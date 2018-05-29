Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ayo will triple number of staff to 600 soon, after deal with British Telecoms

Ayo Technology Solutions CEO Kevin Hardy says the deal will allow the majority black-owned company to engage with more large multinationals

29 May 2018 - 17:18 Nick Hedley
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG

Ayo Technology Solutions, which last week signed an agreement to buy 30% of British Telecommunications SA (BTSA), said on Tuesday that it planned to triple its headcount to more than 600 staff "in the near future".

"The group will be increasing its staff complement [from about 200] to more than 600 people," it said.

Ayo said in the same statement it would buy its stake in BTSA from associate company African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) for R990m, effective retrospectively from March.

Ayo and AEEI said JSE-approved independent corporate advisory firm Questco was of the view that the deal was "fair" to Ayo’s shareholders.

The net profit attributable to the 30% stake in BTSA for the year to August 2017 was R474m. AEEI would provide Ayo with a profit warranty for 2018, it said.

Ayo CEO Kevin Hardy said the deal would allow the majority black-owned company to engage with more large multinationals, following Ayo’s signing of a multiyear contract with Sasol.

Ayo operates in Africa and Europe, and services healthcare operators and call centres. It also has reseller or supplier agreements with principals such as Nokia, Siemens Networks, Microsoft and IBM, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which injected R4.3bn into Ayo when it listed in December 2017, said this week it planned to scrutinise the transaction in the light of "negative media reports".

PIC board plans to examine controversial Ayo investment

The public controversy and possible reputational risk of the Ayo transaction caused considerable consternation among the PIC board
Companies
13 hours ago

Ayo Technologies: The numbers don’t add up

There is a complete mismatch between the tech firm’s valuation and the value of its parent company’s share price
News & Fox
5 days ago

Ayo Technology signs deal to run Sasol network

The majority black-owned ICT company will provide and manage Sasol’s entire global technology network, communications and security services ...
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff Africa Retail investors to pay R500m to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PIC board plans to examine controversial Ayo ...
Companies
3.
Woolworths has a mountain to climb to ditch ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom no longer on ‘chopping block’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Cell C goes roaming with MTN as it ditches ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.