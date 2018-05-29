Ayo will triple number of staff to 600 soon, after deal with British Telecoms

Ayo Technology Solutions, which last week signed an agreement to buy 30% of British Telecommunications SA (BTSA), said on Tuesday that it planned to triple its headcount to more than 600 staff "in the near future".

"The group will be increasing its staff complement [from about 200] to more than 600 people," it said.

Ayo said in the same statement it would buy its stake in BTSA from associate company African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) for R990m, effective retrospectively from March.

Ayo and AEEI said JSE-approved independent corporate advisory firm Questco was of the view that the deal was "fair" to Ayo’s shareholders.

The net profit attributable to the 30% stake in BTSA for the year to August 2017 was R474m. AEEI would provide Ayo with a profit warranty for 2018, it said.

Ayo CEO Kevin Hardy said the deal would allow the majority black-owned company to engage with more large multinationals, following Ayo’s signing of a multiyear contract with Sasol.

Ayo operates in Africa and Europe, and services healthcare operators and call centres. It also has reseller or supplier agreements with principals such as Nokia, Siemens Networks, Microsoft and IBM, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which injected R4.3bn into Ayo when it listed in December 2017, said this week it planned to scrutinise the transaction in the light of "negative media reports".