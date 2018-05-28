Qualcomm to push China for NXP merger nod

Beijing — US firm Qualcomm is expecting to meet China’s antitrust regulators this week in Beijing in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44bn acquisition of Dutch company NXP Semiconductors, sources say.

The acquisition has been caught in the crosshairs of rising US-China trade tensions, with sources saying an approval would depend on the progress of broader bilateral talks.

The deal has received a nod from eight of the nine required global regulators, with Chinese clearance the only one pending.

Qualcomm is likely to meet Chinese regulators before US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross arrives in China this week, the sources briefed on Qualcomm’s discussions said.

A Qualcomm team and officials from China’s state administration for market regulation met in Beijing on Friday and had "productive" talks, the sources said.

The San Diego-based multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment firm is "cautiously optimistic" the deal will go forward, the sources said, amid recent indications of a thaw in US- China trade tensions that has seen both sides propose tens of billions of dollars in tariffs.

On Friday, the Trump administration said it had reached a deal that would put Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and systems company ZTE back in business after the company pays a $1.3bn fine and makes management changes.

Resolving the ZTE sales ban has been of chief importance to China’s leadership.

The firm was banned in April from buying US technology components for seven years after breaking an agreement it reached for violating US sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

Qualcomm did not immediately reply to an e-mail from Reuters seeking comment on Sunday, while calls to NXP went unanswered outside regular business hours.

Qualcomm is now preparing a new submission to China that is aimed at providing final guarantees and assurances, the sources said.

China’s market regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

While there were no explicit ties between ZTE’s problems, Sino-US trade tensions and Qualcomm-NXP merger clearance, there were "perceived linkages" and the timing of current discussions was "not coincidental", the sources said.

"The degree to which the two sides are moving to resolve trade tensions clearly has an impact," they said.

Reuters