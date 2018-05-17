YouTube to launch music streaming and premium services

Bengaluru — Google’s YouTube said on Wednesday that it will launch a new music streaming service, YouTube Music, next week and soon unveil a premium service that will charge more for its original shows.

Recode first reported the launch plan.

YouTube Music, to be launched on May 22, comes with extra features such as personalised playlists based on individual’s YouTube history and other usage patterns, YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet’s Google, said.

The video streaming company said it will also launch YouTube Premium, the revamped YouTube Red subscription service. The new, ad-supported version of YouTube Music will be available for free, while YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership without advertisements, will be available at $9.99 a month, YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube plans to charge $2 more for its premium service, as it includes YouTube Music and its original shows. YouTube Premium will be charged at $11.99 for all new members, the company said.

"YouTube Premium includes ad-free background and offline across all of YouTube, as well as access to all YouTube Originals including Cobra Kai, Step Up: High Water and Youth & Consequences," YouTube said.

For existing YouTube Red members, the current price will continue for YouTube Premium.

YouTube Music will be launched in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea on Tuesday. It will be expanded to some other countries in the following weeks.

Reuters