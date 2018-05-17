Companies / Telecoms & Technology

YouTube to launch music streaming and premium services

17 May 2018 - 12:41 Shubham Kalia
Picture: ISTOCK
Bengaluru — Google’s YouTube said on Wednesday that it will launch a new music streaming service, YouTube Music, next week and soon unveil a premium service that will charge more for its original shows.

Recode first reported the launch plan.

YouTube Music, to be launched on May 22, comes with extra features such as personalised playlists based on individual’s YouTube history and other usage patterns, YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet’s Google, said.

The video streaming company said it will also launch YouTube Premium, the revamped YouTube Red subscription service. The new, ad-supported version of YouTube Music will be available for free, while YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership without advertisements, will be available at $9.99 a month, YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube plans to charge $2 more for its premium service, as it includes YouTube Music and its original shows. YouTube Premium will be charged at $11.99 for all new members, the company said.

"YouTube Premium includes ad-free background and offline across all of YouTube, as well as access to all YouTube Originals including Cobra Kai, Step Up: High Water and Youth & Consequences," YouTube said.

For existing YouTube Red members, the current price will continue for YouTube Premium.

YouTube Music will be launched in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea on Tuesday. It will be expanded to some other countries in the following weeks.

Reuters

IS using file-hosting websites as big social media names shut it out

A threat-analysis firm’s research shows Islamic State is storing documents on sites such as Internet Archive, Google Drive and Dropbox, ...
World
1 day ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: For catching rats - or customers -the future is digital

'You are under pressure to deliver a better service for fear of becoming irrelevant'
Opinion
4 days ago

Google parent learns the ABC of catching up with competition

Alphabet's first-quarter results came with a clear message to Wall Street: the company is embarking on a new spending binge to chase its biggest ...
Business
18 days ago

