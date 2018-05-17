Datatec shares leap despite wider ‘underlying’ loss

Datatec’s share price rose as much as 6% to R21.85 on Thursday morning after it released its results for the year to end-February.

After paying a special dividend of R23 in January to distribute profits from various disposals, Datatec said it was not going to declare another dividend for its 2018 financial year — especially since it reported what it termed an "underlying" loss.

During the reporting period, Datatec sold Westcon Americas for $630m and part of Logicalis for $42m.

The disposals translated into an accounting loss of $118m, more than double the prior year’s $53m loss.