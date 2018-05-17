Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Datatec shares leap despite wider ‘underlying’ loss

The company says the Westcon turnaround is progressing, and it expects a strong performance from Logicalis in the year under way

17 May 2018 - 10:16 Robert Laing
Datatec’s share price rose as much as 6% to R21.85 on Thursday morning after it released its results for the year to end-February.

After paying a special dividend of R23 in January to distribute profits from various disposals, Datatec said it was not going to declare another dividend for its 2018 financial year — especially since it reported what it termed an "underlying" loss.

During the reporting period, Datatec sold Westcon Americas for $630m and part of Logicalis for $42m.

The disposals translated into an accounting loss of $118m, more than double the prior year’s $53m loss.

Datatec reported revenue from continuing operations grew 1.6% to $3.9bn.

"Westcon International’s performance was disappointing, especially in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, where business disruptions relating to enterprise resource planning and business process optimisation processes continued," CEO Jens Montanana said in the results statement.

"Our plans to return Westcon International to profitability and growth are progressing and the central cost base is being actively addressed."

Montanana said Logicalis delivered good growth during the year, supported by an improved performance across Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific in the second half, and strategic acquisitions completed during the year.

"We expect Logicalis to deliver a strong financial performance in the 2019 financial year."

