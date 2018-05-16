Microsoft lands lucrative Pentagon cloud deal

Washington — Microsoft says it has secured a huge cloud deal with the intelligence community that marks a rapid expansion by the software company into a market led by Amazon.

The deal, which the company said on Wednesday was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, allows 17 intelligence agencies and offices to use Microsoft’s Azure Government, a cloud service tailored for federal and local governments, in addition to other products Microsoft already offers, such as its Windows 10 operating system and word-processing programs.

The cloud agreement gives Microsoft more power to make its case to the Pentagon as goes up against competitors like Amazon, Oracle and International Business Machines and for the agency’s winner-take-all cloud computing contract for up to 10 years.

Amazon Web Services, the leading cloud provider, is widely perceived to be the front-runner for the job.

Trust

"What this does is it reinforces the fact that we are a solid cloud platform that the federal government can put their trust in," Dana Barnes, the vice-president of the company’s national security group, said.

The Pentagon did not comment on the cloud agreement.

Microsoft’s new deal renews and expands a previous agreement between the office of the director of national intelligence and Dell, which licenses Microsoft’s products to the federal government.

The office of the director of national intelligence manages the efforts of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency and parts of other agencies, including the defence department.