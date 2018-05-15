WATCH: What Vodacom has planned in the next five years

Cellphone network operator Vodacom released its full-year results on Monday, posting a 6.3% rise in revenue.

The company said that headline earnings per share (HEPS) were unchanged at 923c and declared a final dividend 425c, which is 10c lower than the previous period.

Business Day reported that Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub expected the network operator to have 50-million mobile money customers within three to five years.

At the end of March, Vodacom had 32.3-million M-Pesa customers in Kenya (through its stake in Safaricom), Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Joosub spoke to Business Day TV about the results and the slight downward adjustment to the dividend.