Safaricom deal costs Vodacom’s shareholders

Paying for 35% of Kenyan mobile operator Safaricom cost Vodacom shareholders a 15c, or 1.8%, cut in their dividend for the mobile networks’ 2018 financial year.

Vodacom declared a R4.25 final dividend — down from R4.35 in the matching period in 2017 — taking its total for the year to end-March to R8.15, down from R8.30 in the previous year.

Adding Safaricom helped Vodacom’s net profit jump nearly 19% to R15.6bn. But issuing 233.5-million new shares to UK parent Vodafone to pay for its 35% of Safaricom resulted in Vodacom’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) remaining flat at R9.23.

"Safaricom contributed R1.5bn profit for the eight months since acquisition, after deducting the amortisation of fair valued assets and before minority interest," Vodacom said in its results statement, which was released on Monday morning.

Vodacom reported 6.3% revenue growth to R86.4bn.

The revenue contribution from SA grew 8% to R69.5bn while revenue from other countries declined 0.2% to R16.8bn.

The R19.8bn revenue of its new associate Safaricom was reported separately from the group’s total.

"We added 7-million customers during the year, 4.5-million in SA, [and] 2.5-million in our international operations. Safaricom added 1.4-million customers. In combination, we now reach over 103-million customers across the group," CEO Shameel Joosub said in the results statement.

Echoing MTN’s recent operating update, Vodacom reported that the monthly average revenue per user (arpu) of its customers declined.

Vodacom’s prepaid customers averaged R58 per month in its 2018 financial year, down 6.5% from R62 in the previous year. Its contract customers’ arpu fell 4.4% to R390, taking the group’s total arpu down 9% to R101.

"Prepaid customers increased 4.3-million, up 13.4%, supporting the 6.4% prepaid customer revenue growth," Joosub said.

"We added 229,000 contract customers. Progress on our pricing transformation strategy has resulted in short-term pressure on contract arpu.

"This was as a result of higher roll over of unused data bundles as we continue to migrate customers to ‘more value’ contracts, with 43.4% of the base now signed up for these contracts. Arpu was also impacted by changes in deal structures in the first half of the year, and a reduction of the out-of-bundle data rates in October," Joosub said.