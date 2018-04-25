Twitter has a good second quarter with its share price rising 10%

San Francisco/Bengaluru — Twitter reported its second profitable quarter on Wednesday and topped Wall Street estimates for revenue and monthly active users, as advertisers in Asia and other markets outside the US embraced its video ads.

Daily active users (DAU) grew 10% year-on-year while overall monthly user numbers rose 3% to 336-million, just above a forecast of 334-million, sending the company’s shares as much as 10% higher.

US President Donald Trump has kept the San Francisco-based service in the headlines domestically but growth has been faster abroad as Twitter has tried to grow its user base and ad business.

International sales accounted for 48% of revenue, growing 53% year-on-year, compared with 2% in the US. Total revenue rose 21%. Twitter said it added 5-million people outside the US and 1-million people within its home market, compared with the fourth quarter, with the company pointing to strong growth in Asia.