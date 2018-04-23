How to boost your business through the power of the secure cloud

Innovation fuels the future of companies. Grow or die is the name of the game in modern economies. But, with a business to run and protect, chief information officers (CIOs) need to think about security first and foremost. Before starting a strategy of market disruption or business transformation, the CIO must aim to minimise risk and protect enterprise data.

In the past, IT professionals clung, sometimes for good reason, to the notion that proximity equalled security, and that you needed to physically see and manage servers to deploy security measures. But now, cloud applications dominate the enterprise landscape, providing a more reliable and economically sustainable option, and proximity is no longer a factor in security or data availability. Enterprise cloud applications also deliver other advantages such as data protection and digital business growth.

Here are some of the reasons why Workday’s secure cloud delivers a competitive advantage and why CIOs have embraced the cloud:

Legacy on-premise systems weren’t built for today’s world

Legacy systems were built well before the cloud and were designed for on-premise implementations. These systems have difficulty adapting to modern security threats.

Compare that with Workday’s single security model for all data, transactions, processing and applications. Built specifically for the cloud, this model provides always-on auditing and encryption, and can be configured to suit customer needs. This agile model is an integral part of Workday’s system architecture and is pervasive across applications, business processes and different configurations. It evolves as customer needs change.

The cloud is designed to be highly scalable and elastic

Workday applications have one version of code and one operating model, which provides tremendous economies of scale for security. By focusing on protecting one platform, codeline and technology stack, security doesn’t need resources to support different versions of applications and disparate technology architectures hampered by pigeon-holed customisations and untenable maintenance schedules.

This also means security fixes and features are released for all cloud customers at the same time. Each customer, no matter how large or small, gains from this collective security model.

The enterprise cloud has been successfully battle-tested

By virtue of widespread adoption, applications designed specifically for the cloud, like Workday, have proven they can meet the requirements of companies in the most heavily regulated and risk-adverse industries worldwide. Workday’s model process of continuous innovation and development allows the assimilation of industry leaders’ best practice and know-how into the platform.

The cloud is built to help you keep up with regulatory changes

The cloud is not constrained by national or jurisdictional boundaries. Enterprise cloud applications such as Workday Financial Management and Human Capital Management have been designed to help meet customers’ international regulations and compliance requirements. Workday also provides self-service cloud features to empower customers to manage their own regulatory requirements.

CIOs have finite resources

CIOs need to continually innovate so their companies can be viable for long-term success, which requires an understanding of business requirements. Doing so requires an understanding of things outside the purview of just the IT department, such as business requirements, market trends and economic factors.

CIOs can use the cloud to provide the up-to-date technology, regulatory, and security platform required by their organisation, while also devoting more time to evaluating and developing systems to help them stay current and competitive.

As CIOs are increasingly being called to merge technology and business goals into a unified strategy, they are championing the notion that cloud security is a key business differentiator and enabler.

This article was paid for by Workday.