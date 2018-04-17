Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Teraco in R2bn expansion plan

17 April 2018 - 05:41 Nick Hedley
Space saver: Lex van Wyk, CEO of Teraco, is responding to more demand for cloud computing. Picture: SUPPLIED
Space saver: Lex van Wyk, CEO of Teraco, is responding to more demand for cloud computing. Picture: SUPPLIED

Data centre company Teraco plans to spend R2bn on expanding its capacity in SA amid growing demand for cloud computing services, says CEO Lex van Wyk.

Teraco would nearly double its capacity over the medium term by adding to its facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town, Van Wyk told Business Day.

The company, which has two facilities in Johannesburg and one each in Cape Town and Durban, was finalising a R1.8bn debt facility with Absa to fund the expansion.

Teraco would upgrade its centre in Durban and increase capacity in Cape Town from 3MW of power consumption — the industry’s standard measure of capacity — to 5MW. In Johannesburg, the vendor-neutral company would invest further in its new facility in Bredell and would grow its flagship unit in Isando.

"Our current site [at Isando] is 20MW and we’d be looking to expand that by approximately 40MW over time. We own two properties across the road and the idea is, within the next month or two, to kick off civil works to commence with the new build."

Teraco would add 16MW of capacity at Isando in the first phase and 24MW thereafter. That would take the company’s total capacity from 50MW currently to more than 90MW. Teraco is already one of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality’s 10 largest power users.

Van Wyk, who estimated that Teraco had a 30% share of SA’s outsourced data centre market, said the company’s customer base was becoming increasingly "active". The number of interconnects within its data centres — or connections between customers, including cloud operators, content providers and telecommunications firms — had reached 12,000 and that number was growing by about 250 a month.

Demand for outsourced data centre space was being driven by content providers, cloud companies, the enterprise market and financial services companies. Teraco has partnerships with cloud providers Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Organisations were increasingly outsourcing their data centre requirements as it was difficult to accurately forecast storage and power requirements, Van Wyk said.

Meanwhile, Teraco was unlikely to seek a listing on the JSE as local debt markets "understand us pretty well" and the company could also access funds from its parent, London-based private equity company Permira, if need be.

Africa’s data centre industry grew by about 16% in 2017 and SA, which accounted for "probably 90% of the sub-Saharan market", grew at a similar rate, |Van Wyk said.

Thanks to SA’s stable electricity grid, rule of law, fast data transfer speeds and infrastructure, SA had established itself as a data centre hub for the continent, he said.

Search engines and video-on-demand companies, for instance, preferred to service the continent from large facilities in SA rather than having smaller deployments across the continent. However, Teraco would monitor the development of fledgling data centre companies elsewhere in Africa and would consider acquiring these.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Demand for digital mining hardware drops

Cryptocurrency mining — the method through which digital currencies are released into the market — on the wane, data suggest
Companies
1 day ago

Teraco to spend R2bn as demand for internet-based services grows

The data-centre provider will use the money, raised from Absa, to expand its Johannesburg-based data centres and double its staff complement
Companies
1 year ago

Data centre hype 'being realised'

Data centres are suddenly de rigueur in Africa, with new facilities being built across the continent as telecommunications operators and independent ...
Business
1 year ago

Precinct for tech innovation opens in Braamfontein

Tshimologong precinct will encourage tech innovation and collaboration between Wit’s researchers and students and the private‚ public and civil ...
National
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nedbank to review KPMG status after spin-off
Companies / Financial Services
3.
AngloGold CE’s exit gets measured response as ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Mark Lamberti resigns from Business Leadership SA ...
Companies
5.
Victory for man who says talc powder causes ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.