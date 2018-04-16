Demand for digital mining hardware drops

"Two weeks ago, we got an allocation of 500 GPU units [from a supplier]. Within 20 minutes, all 500 were sold. The demand is certainly there," Kan said in late February.

However, with the cryptocurrency bubble having burst at the end of 2017 and early 2018, reduced prices appear to be weighing on demand.

The price of the flagship digital currency, bitcoin, has fallen from a high of R254,670 in the middle of December to about R100,000 at the end of last week, according to data from local exchange Luno.

That will do little to promote large-scale cryptocurrency mining, which is a highly energy-intensive process, in SA.

Commercial mining has not taken off in the country.

Lex van Wyk, CEO of data centre operator Teraco, said the costs to mine bitcoin had grown and mining in SA was less viable than in countries such as Tibet and Iceland.

"In these places, electricity is extremely cheap and you don’t really need cooling because you just open the windows…. It’s all about getting the lowest cost."

It was unlikely that any of Teraco’s customers were mining bitcoins within the company’s data centres, Van Wyk said.

In February, the Washington Post reported that Iceland’s cryptocurrency mining industry had started using more electricity than Icelanders’ own private energy consumption.

Companies had inundated Iceland with requests to open new data centres to mine cryptocurrencies, which was adding pressure on the national electricity grid, the US newspaper reported.

