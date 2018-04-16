Companies / Telecoms & Technology

4Sight stock slides more despite announcement of joint venture

JSE-listed 4Sight Holdings says it will supply the joint venture with its technology know-how while its Chinese partner will drive funding

16 April 2018 - 13:33 Robert Laing
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

An upbeat media statement announcing a joint-venture in China failed to halt 4Sight Holdings’ share price slide on Monday.

The new technology listing’s share price fell to a new low of R1.40, taking the losses for those who subscribed for its initial public offering (IPO) in October 2017 at R2 per share to 30%.

The company, which describes itself as "providing decision support technology solutions that enable, inter alia, intelligent pricing and decisions across various industries" saw its share price jump to R2.85 shortly after its IPO, but then rapidly tumble to less than half that.

In Monday’s statement, 4Sight said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen Rongmei Science and Technology to form an equal partnership in China.

"The 4Sight Holdings group operates in 25 countries worldwide with 84% of its business and revenue earned from the Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) region, 15% from the Americas (mostly Latin America) and only 1% from the Asia Pacific region," the statement said.

The JSE-listed group said it would supply the joint venture with its technology know-how while its Chinese partner would drive funding.

Which stocks to buy in 2018

For those who prefer their investments to involve actual assets, 2018 is looking better than 2017
Features
3 months ago

4Sight buys mining software specialist

The share price climbed 6.38% after it announced the deal worth R54.8m
Companies
5 months ago

Heady AltX debut for tech company 4Sight

The Mauritius incorporated company lists in the nonequity investment instruments sector on AltX, which is aimed at small and medium-sized companies
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
KPMG woes deepen on VBS scandal
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Watchdog considers break-up of auditors
Companies / Financial Services
3.
AngloGold CEO resigns to join India’s Vedanta
Companies / Mining
4.
Prasa faces Nzimande’s blade
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
KPMG to review hundreds of audit files from the ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.