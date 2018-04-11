SA’s best mobile network — also offering speedy downloads on your smartphone — is MTN.

This is according to MyBroadband‚ which has released its mobile network quality report for the first quarter.

The report is based on 142‚537 speed tests conducted across SA between January 1 and March 31 2018.

It shows SA had an average mobile download speed of 20.03Mbps during the period.

MTN had the highest average download speed, at 24.12Mbps‚ followed by Vodacom at 21.26Mbps‚ Cell C at 15.95Mbps‚ and Telkom at 15.20Mbps.

To determine the best mobile network in SA‚ a "network quality score" was calculated for each network using a range of performance measurements‚ the company said.

The score out of 10 shows how the network performed in relation to other networks.

MTN was top with a score of 9.92‚ followed by Vodacom on 9.01‚ Cell C on 6.72‚ and Telkom on 6.54.