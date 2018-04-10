Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Sagarmatha’s asking price more than 100 times its book value, results show

Owned by Iqbal Survé, the company hopes to attract a minimum of R3bn in its initial public offering on Friday, despite its accumulated losses

10 April 2018 - 13:40 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Sagarmatha Technologies — the company which has a deadline of Wednesday to attract a minimum R3bn support to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday — made a R40m loss on R281.6m revenue for the year to end-December.

Sagarmatha issued results reviewed by auditors BDO Cape Town via Sens on Tuesday, showing the company had a net asset value of 33.92c at December 31 — less than a 100th of the R39.62 a share IPO price its proprietor Iqbal Survé is pitching the new listing at.

Survé hopes to sell 15.6% of Sagarmatha at R39.62 a share to raise R7.5bn, which would give the company an overall market capitalisation of R48bn. Prior to the listing, Survé owned 90% of the company via his family trust and subsidiaries of Sekunjalo Investment.

If the IPO manages to sell 15.6% of the shares at the asking price, Survé would own about 76% of the remaining shares valued at R36.5bn.

The results released on Tuesday showed Sagarmatha has an accumulated loss of R250m. Its cash flow statement showed its cash reduced by R42.5m to R254m at the end of 2017.

WATCH: What amaBhungane knows about the Sagarmatha listing

AmaBhungane managing partner Sam Sole talks to Business Day TV about the centre’s findings on the Sagarmatha Technologies listing
Companies
7 hours ago

JSE confirms Sagarmatha meets listing terms

But if Iqbal Surve’s Sagarmatha Technologies fails to stump up R3bn from investors by Wednesday ‘there is no listing to proceed ...
Companies
10 hours ago

Iqbal Survé funds scramble exposed

Suspicions are now rife that the private placement has been engineered largely to allow the PIC to come to the rescue with more government ...
Opinion
1 day ago

West African businessman joins wrangle over JSE listing of Sagarmatha

Ladislas Agbesi, who claims to own the majority of ANA, wants the wire service left out of the deal
Companies
1 day ago

Iqbal Surve’s media group pushes back JSE listing

The initial public offering for Sagarmatha Technologies has been extended ‘due to a request from potential investors’
Companies
4 days ago

Iqbal Surve aims to raise R7.5bn from media listing

Surve, through family trusts, will be the controlling shareholder of the new multibillion-rand listed entity
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GT Ferreira, farm workers lose R1bn in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Edcon could close flagship Edgars store
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa reshuffles its executives
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Former Acsa chairman gatecrashes meeting
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Mortuary saga spooks PnP shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.