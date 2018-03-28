Break-up due to corruption scandal takes its toll on EOH

EOH’s divorce from subsidiaries associated with a police corruption scandal contributed to its net interim profit falling to less than an eighth of what it was in the matching period.

The computer group reported on Wednesday morning that its after-tax profit for the six months to end-January plunged to R71m from R597m in the matching period.

This was due to discontinued operations contributing a R392m loss.

The notes in the results said the discontinued operations were the three businesses it acquired from Keith Keating: Grid Control Technologies; Forensic Data Analysts; and Investigative Software Solutions.

An investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate accused Keating of securing contracts by bribing police officials.