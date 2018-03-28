Break-up due to corruption scandal takes its toll on EOH
EOH’s divorce from subsidiaries associated with a police corruption scandal contributed to its net interim profit falling to less than an eighth of what it was in the matching period.
The computer group reported on Wednesday morning that its after-tax profit for the six months to end-January plunged to R71m from R597m in the matching period.
This was due to discontinued operations contributing a R392m loss.
The notes in the results said the discontinued operations were the three businesses it acquired from Keith Keating: Grid Control Technologies; Forensic Data Analysts; and Investigative Software Solutions.
An investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate accused Keating of securing contracts by bribing police officials.
EOH said in Thursday’s statement that it sold the companies back to their original shareholders for R365m, which was the amount originally paid.
Its net profit from continuing operations declined 18% to R463m
The group managed to grow its interim revenue 19% to R8.4bn.
EOH does not pay an interim dividend.
The group is in the process of splitting itself into two separate companies. One will continue trading as EOH, while the other will announce its name in April.
Please sign in or register to comment.