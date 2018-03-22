Naspers to sell up to 190-million of its Tencent shares

Naspers proposes to raise about R125bn by selling some of its Tencent shares, it said on Thursday.

The media group said it intends selling up to 190-million Tencent shares, which would reduce its stake in the Chinese internet group to 31.2% from 33.2%.

At Tencent’s share price of HK$439.40 on Thursday — which was a 5% drop from Wednesday’s closing price after the group’s quarterly results failed to meet the high expectations of investors — Naspers could raise about HK$83.5bn.

At the current exchange rate of R1.50 to the Hong Kong dollar, this would equate to more than R125bn.