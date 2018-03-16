Helios shelves listing plan

Helios Towers has shelved its initial public offering (IPO) plans, just days after the firm said preparations were well advanced.

The mobile infrastructure group, whose tenants include MTN Ghana and Vodacom Tanzania, was planning an IPO in London and on the JSE for early April.

While there was "considerable" investor interest, Helios said on Thursday that shareholders had decided not to proceed with the IPO.

Its shareholders include Millicom, Bharti Airtel and hedge funds Albright Capital Management and Soros Fund Management, among others.

Mergermarket reported on Wednesday that Helios and Eaton Towers – another IPO candidate – may have been eyeing a merger.

Mergence Investment Managers portfolio manager Peter Takaendesa said earlier in the week demand for Helios shares could have been strong.

"We expect strong demand for the shares if listed at appropriate valuation measures that compare well with other listed emerging market peers and are reflective of current global equity markets valuations," Takaendesa said.

Helios would have been the first tower company to list in SA. "We’ve got good momentum [in terms of preparations]," chief commercial officer Alexander Leigh told Business Day on Tuesday this week.