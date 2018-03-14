Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH’s shares plummet after gloomy trading update

14 March 2018 - 09:59 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Software group EOH’s share price fell 17% to R62.50 on Wednesday after it issued a downbeat trading statement.

EOH said it expected to report that interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-January had declined by up to 30%.

The group said it expected to release its interim results on March 28.

"Despite the challenging general market conditions during this period, most areas of the business coped well. However, certain areas in the business, particularly those operating in the public sector, have underperformed and did not timeously adjust their cost base," the company said in its trading statement.

EOH said it expected to report revenue growth of about 16% to R8.4bn.

On Tuesday, EOH announced it intended to form a partnership with empowerment group Lebashe. As part of the deal, Lebashe would buy R250m worth of EOH shares priced at a 10% discount to its 30-day volume weighted average price. EOH will also stand surety for a R3bn loan to Lebashe.

"EOH will have access to such facility for growth opportunities whilst significantly increasing its BEE [black economic empowerment] ownership by a minimum of 20.3%," the group said in Wednesday’s trading statement.

EOH also announced on Tuesday that it intended to split into two independent businesses.

One of these will continue to traded under the name EOH, while the other, provisionally called NewCo, will launch its brand within two months.

EOH could be flirting with a breach of King guidelines

Appointing Asher Bohbot as nonexecutive chairman is at odds with recommended corporate governance principles
Companies
1 day ago

Hedge fund falls victim to Steinhoff collapse

Steinhoff’s share-price collapse hits Kaizen Asset Management
Companies
1 day ago

Leadership shakeup boosts EOH’s battered share price

The embattled software company, whose stock plunged 59% last year, has named founder Asher Bohbot as nonexecutive chairman
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SAA suspends executives after qualified audit ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
3.
ARC Investments chases acquisitions
Companies / Mining
4.
Stadio set to train doctors and engineers
Companies
5.
EOH’s shares plummet after gloomy trading update
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.