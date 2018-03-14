EOH’s shares plummet after gloomy trading update

Software group EOH’s share price fell 17% to R62.50 on Wednesday after it issued a downbeat trading statement.

EOH said it expected to report that interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-January had declined by up to 30%.

The group said it expected to release its interim results on March 28.

"Despite the challenging general market conditions during this period, most areas of the business coped well. However, certain areas in the business, particularly those operating in the public sector, have underperformed and did not timeously adjust their cost base," the company said in its trading statement.

EOH said it expected to report revenue growth of about 16% to R8.4bn.

On Tuesday, EOH announced it intended to form a partnership with empowerment group Lebashe. As part of the deal, Lebashe would buy R250m worth of EOH shares priced at a 10% discount to its 30-day volume weighted average price. EOH will also stand surety for a R3bn loan to Lebashe.

"EOH will have access to such facility for growth opportunities whilst significantly increasing its BEE [black economic empowerment] ownership by a minimum of 20.3%," the group said in Wednesday’s trading statement.

EOH also announced on Tuesday that it intended to split into two independent businesses.

One of these will continue to traded under the name EOH, while the other, provisionally called NewCo, will launch its brand within two months.