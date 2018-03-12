Wealth Movement hosts 2018 FinEvent in three cities

Wealth Movement, a subsidiary of Wealth Migrate, the global fintech real estate investment platform, is hosting the 2018 FinEvent this month Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

The highly collaborative event is aimed at gathering established and emerging fintech innovators for a networking session and discussion on the latest trends and hot topics in financial technology.

The event boasts reputable innovators and thought leaders as keynote speakers, including Wealth Migrate CEO Scott Picken; Singularity University adviser and founder of Network Based Solutions David Orban; and Willem van der Post, an exponential technology and crypto adviser.

Future-focused tech, the place of blockchain in civilisation, how to launch an initial coin offering (ICO) and the tokenisation of things will be among the topics to be discussed.

Join senior fintech executives, press, industry analysts, bloggers and entrepreneurs from all over the world and leave with new ideas, new connections, strategic planning for your business and product roadmap.

The details

FinEvent takes place in:

Johannesburg: March 24 2018

Cape Town: March 27 2018

Durban: March 28 2018

For more information, follow Wealth Migrate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was paid for by Wealth Migrate.