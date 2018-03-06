Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google says jobs aggregation platform will not vie with local SA sites

The technology giant’s search tool launched in SA, Kenya and Nigeria aims to make job hunting faster and easier

06 March 2018 - 19:00 Nick Hedley
Work place: Google’s new search tool links prospective employees with companies. Picture: REUTERS

Google’s new jobs aggregation platform, which launched in SA last week, will not compete directly with local employment websites, according to the technology giant’s director for SA, Luke McKend.

Google launched a jobs search tool in SA, Kenya and Nigeria last week aimed at making job hunting faster and easier, said McKend.

The platform is already available in the US and is shown to users when they search for jobs on Google’s search engine.

"It’s a feature within Google search that’s designed to bring job seekers and employers closer together.

"We’re not intending to compete. It’s more about sending qualified traffic back to the place where that job was sourced," McKend said.

"Fortunately, this space is big enough for everybody to have their niche."

McKend said the website function had been introduced partly in response to SA’s unemployment problem.

The tool, which aggregates job posts from sites such as Job Mail and Careers24 as well as directly from companies and recruiters, lets users search by job location, among other filters.

Being integrated with Google Maps, users are able to see how long it would take to commute to the advertised job.

Google does not collect job seekers’ applications, but rather links the prospective employees with companies.

Jobs providers or sites such as LinkedIn can integrate their content into the search function.

McKend said job seekers were increasingly using the internet to find work.

"Job searching is highly seasonal. A lot of it happens in the first quarter of the year.

"The moment people get back to work in January, they start looking for a new job.

"Every January for the past five years we’ve seen an increase in the number of searches related to jobs in SA…

"The online experience defines job seeking these days," he said.

Digital head-hunting platform TalentLatch.com, which vets job seekers to make the process more "efficient", said last week that "traditional recruiting is dead" in SA.

According to McKend, SA’s advertising industry is also being disrupted at a faster rate than was initially expected.

Far quicker

"We’re seeing an increase of automation in the ad-buying process, and that’s really changing the face of not just online advertising but the advertising industry as a whole.

"That’s happening far quicker than people imagined it would," he said.

Google planned to launch a number of mobile and other products "specifically designed to support the emerging markets audience" later in 2018.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

