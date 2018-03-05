Apple hears positive response to AirPods, and is now working on over-ear headphones

This would be the latest in a long line of music-focused products and services from Apple. The iPod and the iTunes Store revolutionised how music was consumed — as digital downloads rather than physical CDs. The company’s largest acquisition to date was the $3bn purchase of Beats in 2014 — a deal that got Apple into high-end headphones and music streaming.

The HomePod’s sound won glowing reviews earlier in 2018 and Apple is already preparing other audio accessories such as upgrades to AirPods that add water-resistance and a new wireless chip that enables "Hey Siri" voice activation.

So far, the AirPods have been a key driver of newfound success for Apple’s Other Products segment. The category, which includes AirPods, Beats headphones, the Apple Watch, Apple TV and iPad accessories, generated more than $5bn in revenue for the first time in the company’s financial first quarter, representing 36% year-on-year growth. Within that category, wearable product sales, which include the Watch, AirPods and Beats headphones, surged 70% in 2017, Apple said on a recent earnings call.

When the company acquired Beats Music and Beats Electronics in the 2014 deal, Apple executives said the successful Beats by Dre headphones business was one of the drivers.

Apple-branded headphones would seemingly cannibalise Beats headphones, although Beats also sells lower-priced wireless headphones that probably won’t directly compete with the new product. Athlete-oriented wireless Beats earphones still seem to be selling well despite the popularity of AirPods.

Apple previously discarded the Beats Music streaming name when it launched Apple Music in 2015. However, given the strength of the Beats headphone name, the company is likely to keep that brand while developing a different new one for the new headphones.

Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and Skullcandy are the leading players in a headphone market that will generate $20bn in annual revenue by 2023, nearly doubling this year’s projected sales, according to Research and Markets. Researcher NPD said in 2017 that sales of AirPods and Beats headphones gave Apple 27% of the wireless headphone market and almost half the dollars spent on the category.

Pricing will be key for the new Apple headphones. The HomePod is priced more than $100 higher than its main voice-activated competition from Sonos, and $200 more than an Amazon Echo, but $50 less than a competing Google Home Max. Beats and Bose both charge $350 for their high-end wireless headphones, while Sennheiser prices range from $100 all the way to $500.

Apple’s cost for each $349 HomePod is $216, resulting in thinner profit margins than typical Apple hardware products, according to TechInsights. AirPods have been tricky to assemble and use unusual design tricks, most probably making them expensive to produce. The Apple headphones are likely to use similar audio technology, driving up costs.

