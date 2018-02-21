WATCH: Cell C and its plans to go public

Mobile operator Cell C released its full-year results on Tuesday.

Business Day reported that service revenue grew by 12% to R13.1bn in the year to December, but it recorded a net loss of R26m after stripping out a R4.1bn debt haircut.

The company would spend R3bn-R3.5bn a year on capital expenditure over the next three years, Business Day reported.

CEO Jose Dos Santos told Business Day that the company intends to go public in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.

Dos Santos spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s plans and its results.