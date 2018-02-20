Telkom rises after R751m buyback

Shmuel Simpson, an analyst at 36One Asset Management, said the positive effects of the repurchase would be offset by diminished interest earned on cash resources.

He said some shareholders might have expected Telkom to prioritise debt reduction over share repurchases.

The group’s net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is about 0.7.

"Telkom has its issues. It gets a substantial portion of its revenue from fixed-line, which is declining, and the last set of results showed that the decline accelerated somewhat.

"But that’s offset by the mobile division, which is doing well," said Simpson.

Some in the market may have expected the company to buy shares directly from the Public Investment Corporation, given that the government has said previously it was considering selling part of its 39% stake in the parastatal.

Discussions about the sale remained "somewhat of an overhang" on the share, since the state needed to raise cash. Simpson said the change in government may mean there will be more willingness to reduce its stake in Telkom.

The share price closed 3.03% higher at R51.

