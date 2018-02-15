Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECHNOLOGY

Mobile operators race to tap into video streaming

15 February 2018 - 06:26 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
None - Picture: ISTOCK

Video streaming is fast becoming a new battleground for mobile operators, which are racing to grow their data businesses to offset the decline of traditional voice revenues.

While online streaming was "yet to go mainstream", rising smartphone penetration and increasing data speeds would fuel the growth of the business, said MTN SA corporate affairs executive Jacqui O’Sullivan.

To encourage customers to stream more content, MTN is promoting locally made short video clips. "Short-form content, with a key focus on niche and local content, has and will continue to move customers to streaming video platforms," O’Sullivan said.

The company’s MTN Shortz platform allows local-content providers to distribute their content to the mobile operator’s customers.

MTN also has a partnership with international short-video aggregator Vuclip.

Telkom was persuading customers to watch content online by reducing data costs and making some content free on certain packages, a spokesperson for the company said.

"We have seen a greater uptake of video streaming since the launch of our LIT service."

This was "due to the anxiety of the cost of data required for streaming services being removed for our customers".

Telkom’s consumer business head, Attila Vitai, said "the growth in data revenues is pretty much offsetting the declining voice revenues on the [fixed-line] side, which is what we intended to do.

"And we have set ourselves up for future services which will be video and content-based."

The LIT service "has been very well received and we have gained knowledge of consumer behaviour, needs and wants in terms of content, both on the fixed-line and on the mobile side", he said.

Mobile operators are also starting to compete directly with pay-TV providers.

In 2017 Telkom launched a "media box" that allows customers to turn their television sets into "smart TVs", with channels provided by its content partners.

Cell C launched a similar service, Black, in November. Black is a standalone entity under the Cell C group that allows users to pay for content on a subscription or once-off basis using airtime.

Surie Ramasary, CEO of Cell C’s Black division, said Cell C had "launched some aggressive data bundles" to promote Black.

"The uptake has been very promising, we didn’t expect to have the uptake that we did."

Vodacom’s Video Play app lets customers watch music videos, TV shows and news.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za 

Is TV advertising nearing end of the road?

US ad sales decrease 7.8% in 2017 — the steepest drop outside of a recession in at least 20 years
Business
14 hours ago

Viewers ditch the dish for streaming

Online operators such as Netflix are making traditional TV obsolete
Business
4 days ago

GIMME: Easy phoning while you drive

Keep your eyes on the road with these car accessories for mobile phones
News & Fox
6 days ago

Telkom does not see 5G as immediate priority

'There are very many more 4G applications that we want to turn into mass-market services,' says the parastatal’s consumer business head
Companies
21 days ago

Netflix subscriber numbers and profits soar, but it’s not chilling

Its market cap breached $100bn as the stock leapt 9% — a sign of investors’ faith that its heavy spending will continue to bear fruit
Companies
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lynne Brown helped push Exxaro out of Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
South Deep mine drains Gold Fields
Companies / Mining
4.
Exxaro disputes Eskom claims
Companies / Mining
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Exclusive Books CEO ‘to defend his ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Viewers ditch the dish for streaming
Business

MTN targets $500m in Nigerian share sale
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN expects return to profit after 2016 loss
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.