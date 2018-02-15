Former DiData CEO hooks up with Ubusha Technologies

Former Dimension Data CEO Brett Dawson has joined the board of Johannesburg-based Ubusha Technologies, an information and communications technology (ICT) security firm.

Dawson, who was CEO of Dimension Data between 2004 and 2016 and is also a non-executive director of JSE-listed Altron, said, "there’s an opportunity to take [Ubusha’s] footprint a bit more international".

Ubusha targeted both the private and public sectors and provided security services to "one of the leading stock exchanges in the world", he said.

"In this highly specialised security niche, we have the ability to out-execute some of the biggest [ICT] brands in the world, so I’m extremely optimistic we can grow the business in places like Europe and the US. Obviously during my tenure at Dimension Data, security was one of our key growth drivers, and I foresee that the opportunity for security is immense."

Ubusha CEO Marius Agenbag said Dawson’s strategic advice and investment in the company through Anuva Investments would help Ubusha to "expand the business into innovative areas of identity security as well as further accelerating our growth".

Dimension Data’s revenues grew from $2bn to $8bn a year under Dawson, according to Ubusha.

Dawson said he was also investing in and advising six other firms, which aimed to use technology to disrupt "industries, processes or systems". This included a UK commuter cycling business and an online gift registry business in SA.

Free2Cycle was "trying to change the commuter cycling model. We believe there is huge opportunity both to improve the wellbeing of people and the environment by promoting cycling in a commercial model".

