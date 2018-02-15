Blue Label Telecoms share jumps more than 10% on excellent earnings

Shares in Blue Label Telecoms were trading 8.9% higher at R12.60 shortly after midday on Thursday after the company said earnings for the six months to end-November would double.

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the interim period were expected to increase to 160.13c-176.71c a share — or 93%-113% higher than a year before.

Blue Label said this was partially thanks to an increase in a deferred tax asset by 45%-held mobile operator Cell C. Blue Label’s share of the increase would be R865m.

Meanwhile, during the comparative period of 2016, Blue Label’s investments in Oxigen Services India, Oxigen Online Services India and 2DFine Holdings Mauritius were accounted for as investments in associates and joint venture.

These entities are now accounted for as venture capital investments at fair value.

The accounting change resulted in a positive contribution to group earnings of R135m in the comparative period, and a negative effect on earnings in the six months to November 2017.

Blue Label and Net1 provided Cell C with a recapitalisation lifeline in 2017, in which they bought 45% and 15% of the company, respectively.