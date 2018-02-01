MiX Telematics revenue jumps more than 10% in December quarter

New York-and Johannesburg-listed MiX Telematics reported a 10.2% rise in total revenue to R442.1m in the December quarter from the matching period in 2016.

Subscription revenue for its fleet management service grew 21% to R376.4m, driven by a net increase of 24,700 new customers. This made it the strongest quarterly performance in the company’s history, it said in its results statement released on Thursday morning.

Subscription revenue also benefited from higher average revenue per user.

However, hardware and other revenue fell 27.5% to R65.8m. The operating margin rose slightly to 12%, from 11.9%.

Net profit for the period was R58.8m, compared to R35.1m in the corresponding period. Profit included a net foreign-exchange loss of R2.1m, less than half the loss of R4.9m recorded in the equivalent period.

A dividend of 2.5c per share was declared for the third quarter of its financial year.

In addition to SA, the company also operates in the UK, the US, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide.