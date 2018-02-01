Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lenovo posts surprise loss after US tax reforms hit it with a $400m charge

01 February 2018 - 18:18 Gao Yuan
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — Lenovo Group posted a surprise loss after taking a $400m charge due to US tax reforms as its mobile business continues to struggle with shrinking revenue.

The world’s second-largest PC maker reported a $289m net loss in the three months ended December. This compares with the projection of a $124.5m profit, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Lenovo’s struggles in smartphones, where it’s getting squeezed by rivals and higher component prices, are overshadowing improvements in its data centre and PC divisions. CEO Yang Yuanqing doesn’t expect the business to break even in the second half with more time needed to turn around a unit that has yet to make money from its 2014 purchase of Motorola Mobility for $2.9bn.

"They just need to figure out their messaging. I don’t know what Lenovo stands for from a phone perspective," said Anand Srinivasan, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I would characterise mobile as mixed."

Total operating income was $204m, compared with the $201m projected, while revenue increased 6% to $12.94bn.

Shares of Lenovo fell 2.7% to HK$4.39 in Hong Kong, the biggest decline since November. The stock is little changed in 2018 after three straight annual declines. Sales from the mobile business fell 5% in the quarter and the division had a pre-tax loss of $92m after excluding accounting charges.

"Turning around the business is still our goal, but we probably need more quarters to deliver that result," Yang said in an interview. "We are working on that, we believe sooner or later it will make profit. Profitability will be a key priority for this business."

PC unit sales rose 8% with a pre-tax profit of $416m. Worldwide PC shipments rose during the December quarter for the first time in six years — albeit less than 1%. But HP widened its lead over its closest rival, according to research outfit IDC.

Lenovo swallowed a one-time charge of roughly $400m as a result of the Trump administration’s tax overhaul, though it said the reforms may result in a lower tax rate for its US operations in the longer term.

Bloomberg

Apple hopes new 3D sensor will move iPhone closer to augmented-reality device

Apple is evaluating a different technology from the one it currently uses in the TrueDepth sensor system on the front of the iPhone X, sources say
Companies
2 months ago

GIMME: Lenovo Miix 720 review

Miix-ing it up in style
News & Fox
2 months ago

Lenovo buys 51% of Fujitsu’s PC unit for up to $269m amid weak sales

As PC sales decline and people move to mobile devices, Lenovo hopes to corner a larger share of the PC market, especially as HP now leads in that ...
Companies
3 months ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Big Brother can hear all you say

Voice assistants usher in a new way of interacting with a computer, but there are huge privacy concerns , writes Toby Shapshak
Opinion
8 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Benguela letter raises more questions about ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Capitec tumbles 12% as confusion reigns
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.