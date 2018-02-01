Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Better quarterly profit for Nokia but network unit set for more decline

01 February 2018 - 12:03 Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell
Nokia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Helsinki — Nokia posted better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, boosted by a one-off patent payment from China’s Huawei, but said its network business was set for another year of decline, despite promising North American sales.

The mobile industry, dominated by Huawei, Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson, is weathering the toughest part of a decade-long cycle as demand for 4G gear falls, while spending on new, mass-market 5G networks are unlikely before 2019 or 2020.

Nokia’s fourth-quarter group earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) increased 7% from a year ago to €1bn, well above analysts’ average forecast of €888m in a Reuters poll.

However, the profits were boosted by a one-off patent payment of €210m and operating profit from the networks business fell 25% year on year.

CEO Rajeev Suri said that while Nokia’s network sales would remain weak this year, a potential rebound of spending by operators in North America could lessen the decline.

"For 2019 and 2020, we expect market conditions to improve markedly, driven by full-scale rollouts of 5G networks," Suri said in a statement.

He said investments in 5G would weigh on the networks unit’s profitability in 2018, and forecast an operating margin of 6%-9% for 2018 and 9%-12% for 2020, compared to 8.3% in 2017.

"The outlook is a bit confusing … looks like they want to shed some light on the long-term because investors are so focused on current challenges," said Mikael Rautanen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research, with a "buy" rating on the stock.

"They had a better quarter in networks than Ericsson, but its the same story for the outlook." On Wednesday, Ericsson reported its fifth straight quarter of losses.

Nokia has coped with the downturn better than Ericsson thanks to its 2016 acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, which broadened its portfolio and helped develop new products, including broadband equipment, fast traffic routers and high-capacity chipsets.

Reuters

Blow for Huawei as AT&T deal collapses at the last minute

A deal for the US phone company to sell its handsets has fallen through, apparently because of security concerns, making it harder for the Chinese ...
Companies
23 days ago

Ericsson warns of possible impairment in digital services and media business

The impairment, if it happens, could hit the Swedish mobile network equipment maker’s operating income but not its cash flow
Companies
1 month ago

China’s Transsion overtakes Samsung as leading smartphone in Africa

With low prices, and featured adapted to adapted for the region, Transsion sold more than 50-million phones in Africa in the first half of this year
Companies
2 months ago

