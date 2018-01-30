Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Uber to sell lease portfolio of its Xchange unit to Fair

30 January 2018
Bengaluru — On Tuesday, Uber said it would sell vehicles and the existing lease portfolio of its vehicle-leasing business Xchange Leasing to startup digital car marketplace Fair.

The companies did not disclose financial terms.

"We bought every car in the portfolio that is subject to an active lease agreement," a Fair spokesperson said.

Fair said it formed a partnership in which it would be the exclusive long-term vehicle leasing partner to Uber in the US for drivers wanting vehicles for 30 days or longer. Fair said it was buying the lease portfolio through equity and debt secured during its recent funding round.

The company had raised capital from a number of investment banks and from strategic investors such as Germany’s BMW and Daimler, Fair CEO Scott Painter said.

According to a Wall Street Journal report in December, the net book value of Xchange Leasing’s more than 30,000 vehicles was roughly $400m.

Uber said in September it was closing the vehicle-leasing business, which had heavy losses. Xchange Leasing started to unwind over the last few months of 2017.

Fair, founded in 2016, matches customers with cars based on what they are able to pay each month. Customers get approved and pay for their car through Fair, which owns the vehicle, and pick the car up at a dealership.

Reuters

Competition gets cooking as food-delivery apps turn up the heat on price war

A price war has been simmering between UberEats and OrderIn, with each slicing its delivery prices at alarming rates
Business
2 days ago

Uber says it will take three years to become profitable

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says his goal for 2018 is to ‘get back to normalcy’ after the challenges left by former CEO Travis Kalanick
Companies
7 days ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: The new sharing economy is really just the old collaborative one

Call it what you want, if the product or service offered isn’t worth the effort or money, the business won’t work
Opinion
12 days ago

