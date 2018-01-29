Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Facebook to educate users on privacy ahead of tough EU law

29 January 2018 - 12:13 Julia Fioretti
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Brussels — Facebook said on Monday it was publishing its privacy principles for the first time and rolling out educational videos to help users control who has access to their information, as it prepares for the start of a tough new EU data protection law.

The videos would show users how to manage the data that Facebook used to show them ads, how to delete old posts, and what happened to the data when they deleted their account, Erin Egan, chief privacy officer at Facebook, said in a blog post.

Facebook, which has more than 2-billion users worldwide, said it had never before published the principles, which were its rules on how the company handles users’ information.

Monday’s announcements are a sign of its efforts to get ready before the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) enters into force on May 25, marking the biggest overhaul of personal data privacy rules since the birth of the internet.

Under the regulation, companies will be required to report data breaches within 72 hours, as well as to allow customers to export their data and delete it.

Facebook’s privacy principles, which are separate from the user terms and conditions that are agreed when someone opens an account, range from giving users control of their privacy, to building privacy features into Facebook products from the outset, to users owning the information they share.

"We recognise that people use Facebook to connect, but not everyone wants to share everything with everyone — including with us. It’s important that you have choices when it comes to how your data is used," Egan wrote.

Also among the company’s privacy principles are helping users understand how their data is used, keeping that information secure, constantly improving new controls, and being accountable to regulators.

"We put products through rigorous data security testing. We also meet with regulators, legislators and privacy experts around the world to get input on our data practices and policies," the blog post said.

The company’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, announced last week that Facebook would be creating a new privacy centre that would put the social network’s key privacy settings in one place.

The General Data Protection Regulation drastically increases the level of fines for companies found to be in breach of data protection law, potentially rising as high as 4% of global annual turnover or €20m, whichever is higher.

Facebook has faced probes from EU regulators over its use of user data and tracking of online activities.

As of Monday, users would be reminded by their News Feeds to take a "privacy checkup", Egan wrote in his blog, to ensure they were comfortable about what data they were sharing, and with whom.

Reuters

