WATCH: Pursuit of growth pays off for Adapt IT
26 January 2018 - 08:14
The pursuit of organic and acquisitive growth appears to have paid off for software provider Adapt IT. The company reported a 46% jump in turnover to R674m for the half year to end-December.
CEO Sbu Shabalala says the outlook for the company looks positive. He spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about the company’s results.
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
