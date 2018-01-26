Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Pursuit of growth pays off for Adapt IT

26 January 2018 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The pursuit of organic and acquisitive growth appears to have paid off for software provider Adapt IT. The company reported a 46% jump in turnover to R674m for the half year to end-December.

CEO Sbu Shabalala says the outlook for the company looks positive. He spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about the company’s results.

Adapt IT eyes state deals amid graft blitz

The direct attack on corruption will mean business is given on merit, says CEO Sbu Shabalala
