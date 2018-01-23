Why business is booming for experts in data privacy

San Francisco — Business is booming for software and privacy experts as companies across the globe spend millions of dollars to comply with a landmark European data protection law, even as uncertainties remain about how the rules will be enforced.

The general data protection regulation, which goes into effect in May, is the biggest shake-up of personal data privacy rules since the birth of the internet. It is intended to give European citizens more control over their online information and applies to all companies that do business with Europeans.

The industries most deeply affected will be those that collect large amounts of customer data and include technology companies, retailers, healthcare providers, insurers and banks.

The law has a slew of technically complex requirements, and threatens fines of as much as 4% of a company’s annual revenue for those who fail to comply. Companies must be able to provide European customers with a copy of their personal data and under some circumstances delete it at their behest. They will also be required to report data breaches within 72 hours.