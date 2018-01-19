Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Carl Icahn takes aim at Xerox’s longstanding deal with Fujifilm

19 January 2018 - 11:38 Agency Staff
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn. Picture: REUTERS
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Hedge fund investor Carl Icahn has called for the termination or renegotiation of Xerox’s long-running photocopier joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings, reiterating demands for a change of leadership at Xerox.

In an open letter addressed to shareholders on Thursday, Icahn added his voice to that of another major owner of Xerox stock, Darwin Deason, who told the company on Wednesday to make public the terms of a deal with Fujifilm he said was probably "one-sided".

"We are obviously in favour of renegotiating the joint venture agreement to make it more favourable for Xerox," Icahn said. "This should have been done a long, long time ago."

Xerox, which has called Deason’s criticism "false and misleading", said it was aware of Icahn’s letter and was "focused on creating value for all shareholders and will continue to take action to achieve this objective".

The five-decade-old joint venture, 75% owned by Fujifilm and 25% by Xerox, is a pillar of Fujifilm’s business, accounting for nearly half the group’s overall operating profit.

However, it has limited prospects for future growth due to declining demand for office printing.

The joint venture, called Fuji Xerox, reported operating profit of about $750m on sales of $10bn in the year to end-March 2017. It covers the Asia-Pacific region including Japan and China.

Fujifilm, which declined to comment on Icahn’s letter, is aiming to expand the joint venture with a larger focus on document solutions services, while tapping fresh demand in emerging markets in Asia.

Icahn, who has in the past called for a leadership change at Xerox, said it was self-evident that the current management team at the photocopier specialist was incapable of renegotiating the joint venture in Xerox’s favour.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Xerox, under pressure to find new growth sources amid shrinking demand for its printer and copier business, was in talks on a deal with the Japanese camera maker that could include a change in control of Xerox.

Deutsche Bank analysts said in a report to clients this week that they did not see much advantage in Fujifilm taking a larger stake in Fuji Xerox, given the current market climate.

But buying Xerox’s 25% share of the joint venture "could push for a more aggressive integration with Fuji Xerox that could have cost benefits", the report said.

"We believe drastic action is needed NOW because we fear that failing to replace Jeff Jacobson as (Xerox) CEO could inevitably result in the loss of our entire investment," Icahn wrote.

Icahn, through Icahn Associates, holds about a 9.7% stake in Xerox, making him the largest shareholder.

Deason is the third-largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Icahn’s stake in Xerox dates back to 2015, when he called the shares "undervalued".

Shares of Xerox fell 1.2% to $31.53 on Thursday, and have risen over 3% since January 10, the day before the Journal’s report.

Fujifim shares edged up 0.6% by early Friday afternoon and have been little changed during that same period.

Reuters

Cell C is on an expansion drive to deliver more services

The wireless carrier is working on two fibre-to-the-home deals
Companies
8 hours ago

Loud and clear: Why MTN chief Rob Shuter is upbeat about the voice business

Voice revenues in Nigeria and other African markets are up, with  population growth to support the sector
Companies
8 hours ago

Toshiba clinches $3.7bn deal to sell Westinghouse claims

This, and a deal to transfer its Westinghouse-related shares to Canada’s Brookfield Business Partners, could help the Japanese conglomerate ...
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Anoj Singh signed secret R400m raising fee at ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Ferrier responds to talk of Viceroy's alleged ...
Companies
3.
Eskom in secret talks on golden handshake for Koko
Companies / Energy
4.
Steinhoff boosted by update
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Singh signed secret R400m raising fee
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Cell C is on an expansion drive to deliver more services
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Loud and clear: Why MTN chief Rob Shuter is upbeat about the voice business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Toshiba clinches $3.7bn deal to sell Westinghouse claims
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.